16-year-old dies from injuries after being shot at Brentwood Park in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old Raleigh boy has died from his injuries after a shooting on Thursday.

Waly Malik Faye was shot on Thursday afternoon around 2:30. Raleigh police responded to the shooting at Brentwood Park on Vinson Court.

Police found Faye with gunshot wounds. The circumstances around the shooting are not known at this time.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information that might be helpful should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.
