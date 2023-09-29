Raleigh officer injured in crash on New Bern Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a crash that left one officer injured Thursday evening.
According to the Raleigh Police Department, just before 8 p.m., an officer was driving on New Bern Avenue when a vehicle on East Street hit the police cruiser. The officer was taken to the hospital with what police said ar non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
