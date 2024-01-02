Raleigh City Council to discuss proposed noise ordinance

It would include increase security requirements for businesses and increase penalties for locations who break the noise and safety rules.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With more people moving into Wake County, noise complaints are a growing concern.

City council is expected to discuss a new proposed noise ordinance.

If approved, the new policy would take effect February 3rd.

The city council is also expected to discuss the acquisition and demolition of the former DMV headquarters on New Bern Avenue.

The building has been vacant since services were moved to Rocky Mount in 2019.

Also on the agenda, a plan to fund more affordable housing in Raleigh and a review of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

Today's meeting starts at 1 p.m.

There will also be several public hearings at tonight's 7 p.m. meeting.