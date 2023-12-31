New laws that take effect in North Carolina in 2024: Here's the full list

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A New Year rings in some new laws in North Carolina.

From teen driver permits to elections, here's a look at some of the bills that take effect as law on January 1, 2024.

SB 157 - Limited Provisional License Modification: This law significantly impacts teen drivers. The law increases the amount of time young drivers need to have their learner's permit. The change includes a person who is at least 16 years old but less than 18. They may obtain a limited provisional license if they've held a limited learner's permit issued by the NC Department of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) for at least nine months. The changes apply to those who submit applications for licenses. The law also includes changes to who can be in the car with a teenager driving with a learner's permit.

SB 409 - Various Changes to Criminal and Civil Laws: This bill includes several items, one of which authorizes the NCDOT and the SBI to start a new license plate reader pilot program. Under the program, information collected from the readers can be used to locate a stolen car, find a missing person, locate someone with an outstanding warrant, or other uses related to criminal investigations.

SB 747 - Election Law Changes: This law changes part of the election process, from early voting to funding, observer procedures, registration, primaries, and write-in candidates.

SB 615 - Adoption Law, Notary Changes/Guardianship Rights: This law allows adult adoptees to be adopted by a former stepparent, the removal of certain redaction restrictions from adoption home studies, and the expansion of acknowledgment options for agency relinquishments for adoption

HB 125 - NC Health & Human Services Workforce Act: This law will allow for military relocation licenses for physician and physician assistant Servicemembers and spouses. It also modifies the law for over-the-counter hearing aids and other health-related changes. Check out the full changes here.

HB 203 - Department of State Treasurer Technical Corrections: An act making technical corrections and other conforming and clarifying changes to the laws governing the teachers' and state employees' retirement system, the local governmental employees' retirement system, and to other related statutes, as recommended by the Department of State Treasurer. Find out about the full changes here.

