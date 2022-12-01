911 calls released after shooting that left one man injured in Raleigh's North Hills Shopping Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials released the 911 calls after a shooting that left one person injured at North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh Sunday.

The calls reveal that the first person to call was the shooter, who says he shot his 20 year-old son who was trying to assault him and his wife.

The incident happened near the movie theaters located in the shopping center.

Many other frightened callers also reported the shooting. A store clerk told people in her store to take cover in her office and lock the door.

The 20 year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the victims identity. No charges have been filed at this time.