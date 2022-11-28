Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh's North Hills area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the North Hills area Sunday night.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

There is no threat to the community, a police spokesperson told ABC11.

Crime-scene tape was visible around the Renaissance Hotel on Main Street and the Christmas tree there.

Officers and detectives remain on the scene.

No other details were immediately available. An ABC11 crew is at the scene working to gather more information.