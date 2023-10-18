WATCH LIVE

Raleigh Police to release latest crime statistics, talk about plans to reduce violence crime

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 5:26PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department will release new crime statistics during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Estella D. Patterson will lead the news conference. She's expected to detail new crime stats and talk about ongoing efforts to decrease violent crime.

She is also expected to talk about what the department is doing to increase community engagement and collaboration.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the above media player.

