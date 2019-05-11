shots fired

Raleigh police investigating after person shot in arm overnight

Police lights
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm near Green Road overnight.

Authorities said it happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Green Road.

Police found a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The person was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
1 dead, 1 hurt following Durham shooting; police investigating
Two Apex natives injured in UNC Charlotte shooting
'His sacrifice saved lives:' Student killed in UNCC shooting died a hero
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect ID'd as Trystan Terrell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight leaving RDU
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Chef Ashley Christensen talks about future restaurants after big win
Bride angry after guests loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding
Johnston Co. teacher provokes controversy with Holocaust lesson plan
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations
Show More
Thrive NC to Mother's Day events, things to do this weekend
Durham businesses hoping for lift with thousands coming for graduation
Mike's Pastry in Boston is full of treats -- and Canes fans
NASA astronaut speaks to NC State grads from outer space
Durham seeks to expand housing opportunities with loans for developers
More TOP STORIES News