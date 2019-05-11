Raleigh police investigating after person shot in arm overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm near Green Road overnight.Authorities said it happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Green Road.Police found a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.The person was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.