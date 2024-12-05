Shots fired in apparent road rage incident in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that it was investigating an apparent road-rage incident.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Mineral Springs Road near NC 98.

A driver told responding deputies that the suspect vehicle, a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu was traveling slowly so they honked at the driver.

When the Malibu turned off S. Mineral Springs Road, someone inside fired several rounds at the other vehicle.

ALSO SEE | Man shot, killed outside apartment complex in northern Durham

The driver told deputies that he then drove away. A passenger in the car was grazed by a bullet but did not need to go to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.

SEE ALSO | Uptick in crime has downtown Durham leaders pushing for new safety measures

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division by calling (919) 560-0880.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

