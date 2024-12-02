Uptick in crime has downtown Durham leaders pushing for new safety measures

Durham leaders met to talk about safety concerns in the downtown area.

Durham leaders met to talk about safety concerns in the downtown area.

Durham leaders met to talk about safety concerns in the downtown area.

Durham leaders met to talk about safety concerns in the downtown area.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham leaders met to talk about safety concerns in the downtown area. The meeting comes as police report an uptick in crime and homelessness in downtown Durham.

Some business owners said they are wary about safety, noting multiple incidents of aggressive panhandling and violence happening recently in downtown Durham.

"We make sure to see that they're getting to their car safely and we've had some of our clients who have felt unsafe as well," Julia Goff with The Retreat at Brightleaf said.

Sean Umstead is the co-owner of several downtown Durham businesses, including Queeny's where someone recently threw a chair at the business.

"I think anytime you're personally victimized it becomes really acute and personal," he said.

Umstead was one of the dozens of people at the Durham Armory on Monday to discuss with city and law enforcement leaders what can be done to make the area more safe and welcoming.

SEE ALSO | Durham community centers discussions on decreasing crime, providing equitable learning environments

Violent crime overall is down almost a half percent in Durham, and homicide cases are down 17 percent.

"I think it is a symptom of a broader issue that I don't think arresting that one single person would solve. But I think creating an environment where everyone is held accountable for their actions will go a long way," Umstead said.

The city is now working to find better long-term solutions to what leaders agree are serious issues. Ultimately, they said the solution will need to be something agreed upon by the whole community.

"It's obvious that these are complex issues which involve a lot of other a lot of other agencies," said Ryan Smith with the Community Safety Department.

"As a new resident here in South Durham. My primary concerns are being able to access to support small businesses, local to come downtown in an environment that feels safe, easily accessible, without too many obstructions, challenges, things like that," Mark Rowley said.