Man shot, killed outside apartment complex in northern Durham

A man was shot and killed at a Durham apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was shot and killed at a Durham apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was shot and killed at a Durham apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was shot and killed at a Durham apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed at a Durham apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in northern Durham at Clairmont at Hillandale Apartments on Bertland Avenue.

ABC11 crews at the scene saw Durham Police Department's mobile crime scene command center parked outside the apartment complex. Crime scene tape also roped off part of the parking lot and a walkway.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the shooting nor identified any people involved.