Raleigh roofing company under microscope in state fraud investigation

When ABC11 stopped by Above and Beyond Roofing Claim Services in Raleigh during scheduled business hours, the door was locked and the shades were drawn. A crew called the company's phone number and the call went straight to voicemail.Nobody could be found to comment on how the state is investigating the company for fraud allegations.The Department of Insurance is reviewing several bank documents. Authorities have seized all company records, as well as those of company president Ricardo Romero.An investigator told ABC11 the case is a high priority. Multiple people have filed written complaints and those complaints total more than $50,000.Victims from Wake, Johnston, and Harnett counties have come forward. They say checks were cashed, but the company never came back to the homes to do the work.According to a search warrant, company employees were getting a 10 percent commission simply for depositing a check.Right now, there are seven complaints. An investigator, who says the investigation is ongoing, isn't sure whether there are more victims.Above and Beyond Roofing has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.Charges have not been filed.