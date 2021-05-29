Man injured in early morning Raleigh shooting near Capital Boulevard, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning near Capital Boulevard.Authorities said it happened just after 6 a.m. in the 3500 block of Capital Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.