Juvenile arrested in Raleigh teen shooting death on Halloween night

The family of 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton is in mourning after the teen was gunned down on Halloween while out trick-or-treating.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of a teenager that took place on Halloween night.

Raleigh police said a male juvenile was identified as the suspect in the case and brought into custody.

His identity has not been released due to his age.

Xzavion Lawton, 16, was killed and two others were injured during a shooting shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Monday evening in northern Raleigh, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Sumner Boulevard across from the Northridge Crossings apartment complex. One teen was able to run away down Old Wake Forest Road and call the police from the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2600 block of Torquay Crossing.

The teen killed was a student at Millbrook High School.

Another teen suffered what police said Monday night were serious injuries. The other sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone who may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call 919-996-1193.