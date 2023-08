RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting on Capital Boulevard.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to calls about a shooting in the 1400 block of Capital Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood