2nd Annual Raleigh Tattoo Arts Festival wraps up at North Carolina State Fairgrounds

Hundreds of people gathered all weekend long for a large tattoo festival in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people gathered for a large tattoo festival in Raleigh.

The 2nd Annual Tattoo Arts Festival took place over the weekend at the Expo building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The event is the largest tattoo convention tour in the world, and featured vendors with everything from tattoo supplies, jewelry, clothing, and artwork.

"So we have tattoo artists from all over the world coming here to tattoo in Raleigh all weekend long. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, World Famous artists from Ink Master TV, Black Ink," organizer Troy Timpel said.

For more about the event visit here.