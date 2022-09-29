'She was real nice': Neighbors remember Raleigh woman who died after being shot

Raleigh Police is investigating after Cynthia Surles, 61, died after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds at her apartment complex, Raleigh police confirm.

Raleigh Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Raleigh.

Cynthia Surles, 61, died at a hospital after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Mayview Apartments on Parker Street at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Raleigh Police said on Thursday the homicide was a domestic-related incident and no charges have been filed.

"She was real nice," neighbor Edward Hinton said. "She wasn't no stranger. She was the kind of type of woman, she was real nice. Sweet."

Hinton, who lives next door, said he heard the commotion, including the sound of gunshots, and realized it was Surles when police came to the scene.

"It's sort of scary, like a nightmare," Hinton said. "It's hard to believe because it's the first time I ever been through stuff like this, especially real close."

For nearly four and a half minutes, a 911 call released Thursday offered a glimpse of what happened Wednesday night.

"She's been shot please," the caller said. "I haven't been shot, she shot at me."

The caller sounded emotional as they begged for help.

"Oh I love you so much," the caller said.

Raleigh Police said no arrests have been made in connection with this incident as of Thursday, but for Hinton, he's in disbelief that Surles is gone.

"It's so hard, really, because I sat right here," Hinton said. "She'd come by and ... I'd give her a hand with groceries. She was just one of a kind, and I'm going to miss her."