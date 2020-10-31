Gospel music giant Bishop Rance Allen dies at 71

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Legendary gospel music artist Bishop Rance Allen has died. He was 71.The Church of God in Christ organization says he passed away Saturday morning at his home in Toledo, Ohio.The eight-time Grammy nominee was known for his soulful voice in the gospel industry and for being the lead singer of the Rance Allen group. His music career spanned four decades.In 2015, the late singer performed for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle.The event was a part of the "In Performance At The White House" series, which has honored the role gospel music has played in America. The series has showcased the performing arts since 1978.