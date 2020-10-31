Arts & Entertainment

Gospel music giant Bishop Rance Allen dies at 71

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Legendary gospel music artist Bishop Rance Allen has died. He was 71.

The Church of God in Christ organization says he passed away Saturday morning at his home in Toledo, Ohio.

The eight-time Grammy nominee was known for his soulful voice in the gospel industry and for being the lead singer of the Rance Allen group. His music career spanned four decades.

In 2015, the late singer performed for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle.

The event was a part of the "In Performance At The White House" series, which has honored the role gospel music has played in America. The series has showcased the performing arts since 1978.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports 3rd straight day of more than 2,800 cases
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Pence, Abrams, Jill Biden swing through NC as Early Voting closes
Forecast: Coolest Halloween since 2014 with high of 60
VP Pence campaigns in Wilson County
14-year-old shot during Fayetteville carjacking, police say
Woman charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
Show More
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
No charges, arrests made after Raleigh protest canceled: RPD
More TOP STORIES News