Thousands of runners kickoff annual RDC marathon to raise money for ALS research

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of runners were in the streets of Durham Saturday and Sunday to raise money to defeat ALS.

The Annual RDC Marathon included a half marathon, 10k, and 5k race over two days. ABC11's own meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy also joined in on the fun Saturday.

The marathon and half marathon kicked off Sunday starting at Streets at Southpoint. ABC11's Tamara Scott was there to Emcee in the morning.

Funds from the event went to the Team Drea Foundationwhich supports bold, innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS. It also works to raise awareness of the disease, and works to inspire people living with ALS.

The Team Drea Foundation was founded by Andrea Peet and her husband David Peet. Andrea was diagnosed with ALS when she was only 33 years old and given just two to five years to live. Since her diagnosis, she has competed and completed 50 marathons in 50 states using a recumbent trike to propel herself.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon.