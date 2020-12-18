JetBlue announces 7 new destinations flying out of RDU in 2021

Austin (AUS)

Jacksonville (JAX)

Newark (EWR)

Orlando (MCO)

Tampa (TPA)

Las Vegas (LAS)

San Francisco (SFO)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There are more options for those planning to fly out of RDU: JetBlue announced that it will be adding seven new destinations for travelers at the beginning of 2021., airline travelers will be able to fly nonstop to the following locations:Less than a month later,, travelers will also be able to fly straight to:The new additions raise JetBlue's network at RDU to 15 nonstop locations. The additional locations are on top of the five other routes the airline launched back in November and December, including: Cancun (CUN), Montego Bay (MBJ), Fort Myers (RSW), San Juan, PR (SJU) and Los Angeles (LAX).