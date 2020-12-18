raleigh durham airport

JetBlue announces 7 new destinations flying out of RDU in 2021

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There are more options for those planning to fly out of RDU: JetBlue announced that it will be adding seven new destinations for travelers at the beginning of 2021.

Starting February 11, airline travelers will be able to fly nonstop to the following locations:

  • Austin (AUS)
  • Jacksonville (JAX)
  • Newark (EWR)
  • Orlando (MCO)
  • Tampa (TPA)


Less than a month later, beginning on March 4, travelers will also be able to fly straight to:

  • Las Vegas (LAS)
  • San Francisco (SFO)


The new additions raise JetBlue's network at RDU to 15 nonstop locations. The additional locations are on top of the five other routes the airline launched back in November and December, including: Cancun (CUN), Montego Bay (MBJ), Fort Myers (RSW), San Juan, PR (SJU) and Los Angeles (LAX).
