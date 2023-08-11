RDU experimenting with new and improved parking system

WATCH LIVE

Friday, August 11, 2023 10:06AM
Raleigh-Durham International Airport is testing out a new system to improve parking in the busy Central Parking Deck.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is testing out a new system to improve parking in the busy Central Parking Deck.

The system utilizes lights, cameras and digital message boards to more quickly direct you to available open parking spots.

RDU began testing the system in July. According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the test system is active on the sixth floor of the parking deck.

If it works well, RDU officials expect to expand the system throughout the parking deck -- making it fully operational by spring 2024.

