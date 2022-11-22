RDU expecting record-breaking travel for Thanksgiving flights

RDU is expecting this to be the busiest week in their history with Sunday breaking travel records.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of Americans are expected to travel on the roads and through airports over the coming days for Thanksgiving.

As you pack for your trip, here are some food items you can bring with you.

TSA has a rule of thumb when traveling with food. If you can spill it, spread it, pour it or pump it and it is over 3.4 ounces you have to put it in your checked bags.

This includes wines or drinks, cranberry sauce or gravy.

But you can carry on cakes, pies, a frozen turkey, uncooked stuffing or frozen leftovers.

And while you're packing your food, leaders at RDU ask that you pack your patience.

They're expecting 332,000 passengers the weeks and almost 60,000 passengers on Sunday alone.

As always travelers should arrive early.