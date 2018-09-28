Recovering addicts from California help Spring Lake with recovery efforts

There's something about the repair work that Dave Martz does that helps keep the demons of his past away. He is a recovering addict."We are out here helping the community, but at the same time everyone needs to understand what this does for us and our recovery," said Martz. "I was in a car accident and had painkillers. It was a downhill slope from there."Martz and 43 other men with the Recovery Ranch drove across the country from Santa Ynez, California. All of them are recovering addicts or alcoholics dealing with an internal battle but choosing to be in North Carolina on the front lines helping others in a different fight."We're gutting the houses that are water damaged, pulling everything out. Pulling off drywall and taking out the flooring," said Recovery Ranch owner Daniel Ross."Most of the citizens are ready to see some progress. They want to know when they can get back in their homes," said Spring Lake Mayor Larry Dobbins.The group is making quite the progress and taking steps toward finding a deep fulfillment without drugs or alcohol."There's accountability every day and that's how we stay sober," said Martz.