Valentine's Day flowers could cost more this year due to supply chain problems

Red roses are always the most popular option this time of year, but because of supply chain issues they could be even harder to find in 2022.
Cydney Davis-English, the owner of Raleigh's The English Garden, suggests branching out if you're struggling to find the flowers you want.
"This will be a year where there might be some challenges; you might see people sell out of red roses or you might see them trending higher than normal. If you're open to something having a little shot of yellow or orange, or doing things in purples and blues you shouldn't see such an impact," she said.
Davis-English also said she's not planning to raise her prices on roses for Valentine's Day, but she expects some florists may not have much of a choice. She said everybody should expect to pay 5-10 percent more for Valentine's Day orders this year.