Society

Valentine's Day flowers could cost more this year due to supply chain problems

EMBED <>More Videos

Valentine's Day flowers could cost more this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Don't delay if you're planning to send roses to your sweetheart for Valentine's Day this year.

Red roses are always the most popular option this time of year, but because of supply chain issues they could be even harder to find in 2022.

Cydney Davis-English, the owner of Raleigh's The English Garden, suggests branching out if you're struggling to find the flowers you want.



"This will be a year where there might be some challenges; you might see people sell out of red roses or you might see them trending higher than normal. If you're open to something having a little shot of yellow or orange, or doing things in purples and blues you shouldn't see such an impact," she said.

Davis-English also said she's not planning to raise her prices on roses for Valentine's Day, but she expects some florists may not have much of a choice. She said everybody should expect to pay 5-10 percent more for Valentine's Day orders this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighsupply chainvalentine's day
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
North Carolina rental prices increasing faster than national average
Woman hurt in hit and run speaks up after baby born prematurely
'It is what it is': Raleigh woman says utility bills are too high
Transparency concerns after decisions on RPD bodycam video release
People waiting ... and waiting for free COVID-19 tests through USPS
Ross responds to claims in Flores' NFL lawsuit
Judge grants release of body camera video in I-440 shooting
Show More
Biden deploying 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg amid Russia tension
Future of latest NC redistricting plans before Supreme Court
Army veteran receives all-terrain wheelchair after losing his leg
Meta shares plunge more than 20%
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
More TOP STORIES News