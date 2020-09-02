Rescue crews find body of girl swept away in Smithfield floodwaters, boy still missing

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rescue crews on Wednesday afternoon found the body of one of the children swept away by fast-moving water during a flash flood in Smithfield earlier this week.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that the 5-year-old girl's body had been found in a creek.

"For us to find a body is a success but it is not a success we were hoping for," he said.

The 4-year-old boy is still missing.

Deputies searched for 17 hours on Tuesday and continued all day Wednesday.

"We are hoping we can find these kids alive," Bizzell said earlier in the day. "A lot of folks may think that's way out there in far left field. But we've got to have faith. We've got to hope and we've got to pray."

Donna Mitchell led a prayer circle with family and neighbors on Wednesday.

"All I could think about was it being my children, my grandbabies," she said. "And it breaks my heart to know that this mother is going through all this pain. And just to know, what if it was your child?"

The tragedy happened Monday into Tuesday when heavy downpours blanketed much of central North Carolina.

A mother and her two children were driving down Galilee Road when water caused part of the road to collapse. Their car was then swept away.

According to Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton, rescue crews arrived and were able to get the mother and one child. However, while they were in a recovery boat headed back to safety, the boat capsized.

Three other recovery boats would capsize before the crews were able to get themselves and the mother to safety.

"The water was so raging the other night, it was throwing the boats up against the trees," Bizzell said. "We're fortunate that we had no loss of life for first responders the other night."

The creek feeds into the Neuse River, which was in a moderate flood stage at 11 a.m. Crews were searching the river as well. Temperatures are expected to get well into the 90s with heat indices into the triple digits, making the search effort more difficult.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office spent all day Tuesday searching for the missing children using K-9s, a helicopter, and old fashioned manpower.

