Rialto marquee giving smiles to those passing by during pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Theaters across the country are such down as we endure the grips of COVID-19.Included on that shutdown list is the Rialto Theatre located at Five Points in Raleigh.The theatre has been in business since the '70s. Normally on the marquee, you'll see the latest attractions for independent and art films.Now there are no upcoming attractions, but that doesn't mean the marquee lacks life - it's been changing weekly to the entertainment of those who pass by.One week, the marquee read "Groundhog Day.""If you have ever seen the movie," owner Bill Peebles says, "it's like the same day, repeated day and day and day, one after the other.""We wanted to use our marquee for fun, I guess," Peebles added.The theatre has been keeping busy- offering movie lovers bags of popcorns on Fridays.