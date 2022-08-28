That's all, folks: Curtains close on Raleigh's Rialto Theater

The curtains officially closed this weekend at Raleigh's historic Rialto Theater.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The curtains officially closed this weekend at Raleigh's historic Rialto Theater.

Last month, owner Bill Peebles announced that he was retiring and that the theater would stop showing movies and become an event space.

An effort to raise money to help support Peebles during the Rialto's temporary closure has raised more than $35,000.

Some of that money will be used to cover expenses while movies aren't being played and completing some updates to the theater, which included refreshing the marquee.

RELATED: Rialto marquee delivers smiles during pandemic