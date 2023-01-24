Multiple people shot in Robeson County; suspect in custody

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that the suspect, Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, is in custody.

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the area of Samuel Drive just outside Red Springs, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said.

A total of four people were shot and three of those were killed, ABC affiliate WPDE is reporting.

Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and ATF agents are at the scene.

The investigation continues. Wilkins said more information will be released as available.