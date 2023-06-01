17-year-old girl charged with murder after Rocky Mount man found dead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder after Rocky Mount Police conducted a welfare check on a man the previous day.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police officers responded to the 1600 block of Cypress Street to check on the resident. They found a 57-year-old man dead inside the home.

The man, later identified as Phillip Johnson, had visible signs of injuries and police began an investigation.

On Thursday, police said an acquaintance was a suspect in the case and subsequently arrested the teenage girl late Wednesday night.

She was taken before Juvenile Services and charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. She is being held under a secure custody order.

Because she is a juvenile, her name is not being released at this time.

ALSO SEE: 2 people arrested in connection with fatal Rocky Mount shooting