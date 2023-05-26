Rocky Mount police investigating fatal late night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Wednesday night.

Police received a Shotspotter notification and a call about a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue. When officers arrived they found Lakendrick Powell, 36, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip text RMPOL and your message to 274637.

