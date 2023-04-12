'Results are great': Durham ShotSpotter data changes naysayers perspective

Several months into the Bull City's implementation of ShotSpotter, new data suggests the technology has been effective.

Mark-Anthony Middleton, Durham Mayor Pro-Tem, remains confident in the program he proposed to the city council as a crime-fighting tool.

"I don't think anyone should be surprised," said Middleton. "We were told it wasn't worth it. I would say ask the people who are wounded with no corresponding 911 call if they thought it was worth it."

According to ShotSpotter, the data collected between December 2022 and April 5 had a 94% gunshot-detection and location-performance rate. Officers responded from alert to arrival within 4 minutes and 55 seconds.

The numbers show out of 411 alerts, on 10 occasions they found victims, recovered three guns, made six arrests and collected 475 shell casings which police have said helped them solve crimes.

Early on, it drew controversy as Durham launched the one-year pilot at a cost of nearly $200,000.

David Meyers, a retired Washington D.C. homicide detective, said in an ABC11 interview months ago that the technology was a rip-off, but his stance has changed a bit. He said the technology alone is not enough and a 911 caller is needed to help the dispatcher get real-time answers.

"The results are great," he said. "As an officer responding to the scene of a shooting, I want to know as much about (what is) going on as I can before I pull into that block."

In the meantime, Middleton said he believes ShotSpotter is not a cure-all, but these numbers are a good start.

"If we get data that suggests it's not a good idea to continue it, I'd be the first person to say take the sensors down," said Middleton.