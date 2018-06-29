The Rocky Mount police officer killed in a car crash last week will be laid to rest on Friday.Police said officer Christopher Driver was killed Saturday, June 22, after he crashed into a truck that had broken down and was on the side of the road.According to the Highway Patrol, the 27-year-old tried to brake when he saw the truck on the road. But it was too late.Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt and did not survive the impact.His funeral will be held Friday, June 29, at 1 p.m. at Rocky Mount High School located at 1400 Bethlehem Road.Two men were arrested in connection with his death.Officials with the Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Derrick Sheffield was trying to tow the vehicle but then left it behind unattended, which is against the law.He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and leaving a vehicle unattended.Troopers said 38-year-old Timmy Dixon is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor death by vehicle