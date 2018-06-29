Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest Friday

Officer Christopher Driver (Rocky Mount Police Department )

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Rocky Mount police officer killed in a car crash last week will be laid to rest on Friday.

Police said officer Christopher Driver was killed Saturday, June 22, after he crashed into a truck that had broken down and was on the side of the road.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 27-year-old tried to brake when he saw the truck on the road. But it was too late.

Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt and did not survive the impact.

His funeral will be held Friday, June 29, at 1 p.m. at Rocky Mount High School located at 1400 Bethlehem Road.

Two men were arrested in connection with his death.

Officials with the Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Derrick Sheffield was trying to tow the vehicle but then left it behind unattended, which is against the law.

He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and leaving a vehicle unattended.

2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Rocky Mount police officer.


Troopers said 38-year-old Timmy Dixon is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor death by vehicle
