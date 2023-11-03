Man arrested in connection with shooting in Rocky Mount

A man in Rocky Mount was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Sunday evening.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police arrested a second person Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened in April.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, the shooting happened on Wellington Drive on April 9. 27-year-old Shariff Saunders was critically injured in the shooting.

In August, officers arrested and charged Yashawn Earl Bryant with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting a public officer

Thursday, police arrested James Jones III, 23, on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting. He is being held at the Nash County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

