Man injured in Rocky Mount shooting: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man in Rocky Mount was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Sunday evening.

Rocky Mount police responded to calls about a shooting at around 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Wellington Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds. he was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Aanyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

