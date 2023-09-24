1 person injured in shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot.

Police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1200 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they were flagged down by a person who led them to Jonathan Branch, 24, who grazed his knee and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, police said.

A later investigation found that Branch broke into Dance Arts of Rocky Mount and fired his gun into Pi Nails accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Branch was taken to UNC Nash Hospital for his injuries. Police said warrants were obtained for discharging a firearm in the city limits, damage to property, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream