One injured in shooting inside Walmart in Rocky Mount; suspect on the run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is on the run after one person was injured in a shooting inside a Walmart in Rocky Mount on Friday evening.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. inside the Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road.
The Nash County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was a result of a fight between the shooter and the victim.
The victim appears to be stable and has been taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Authorities said surrounding businesses in the area are temporarily closed while the investigation is underway.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
