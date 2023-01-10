Dog lost for 3 years to be reunited with astonished family

An animal rescue worker went the extra mile to reunite a lost Pitbull mix with its owner.

Peyton Kennedy works for All 4 Paws Animal Rescue at Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The group doesn't usually take in strays, but when someone brought in Roscoe -- an injured 5-year-old Pitbull mix -- Kennedy welcomed the dog with open arms.

"He had a chip, so I immediately called the chip company 24PetWatch and they gave me all the info I needed. And I called the phone number and the phone number was disconnected. So, I was like 'oh no it's a lost cause,'" she said in an interview with ABC affiliate WPDE.

To make matters more complicated, the registered address for Roscoe was in West Virginia. On a whim, Kennedy took to social media.

"In my heart, I was just like 'you know what I'm just going to post it to Facebook' I'm not going to put the name of the dog, the gender, nothing. And two hours later someone commented 'oh my gosh, that's Roscoe. That's my dog missing from West Virginia. I was like 'what' and they were like 'he's been missing for three years,'" she said.

It turns out, Roscoe got lost in September 2020 when his family was vacationing in Myrtle Beach.

All 4 Paws is now nursing Roscoe back to health before returning him to his family in West Virginia.