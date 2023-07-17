WATCH LIVE

Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, July 17, 2023 6:12PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced on social media that he had received a positive test Monday. He said the case is mild and he feels fine.

Cooper is planning to work remotely for the rest of the week as a precaution.

The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency officially ended May 11. The virus swept around the world in 2020, killing millions of people and hospitalizing millions more. The virus even forced shutdown and lockdowns in various industries.

Mass COVID-19 testing centers are no longer operational, but at-home tests are widely available -- may local health departments offer free at-home tests.

