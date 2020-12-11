abc11 together

Wake County deputies come up big for Salvation Army toy drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Toys, toys and more toys.

"This will go a long way in making sure each child receives gifts on Christmas morning," said Commander Al Newsome of the Salvation Army

The Wake County Sheriff's deputies and staff took the Salvation Army Angel Tree very seriously.

"Everybody was talking about what all they were going to buy for the kids, and it's just a wonderful thing," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

In all, they bought about 600 toys, bikes and dolls for about 100 children in our community.

"Their motto is protect and serve and this is a part of that service and we just appreciate the effort they put toward this," Newsome said.

It's been a difficult year for the deputies who continue to work through this pandemic and still never miss an opportunity to change a life for the better.

"It excites them knowing they have the chance to be able to help and help make a difference," Baker said.

All of the gifts are due Friday, so keep that in mind if you did adopt an Angel.
