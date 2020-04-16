Sampson County investigators searching for missing mother of 3

TURKEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a missing mother of three who hasn't been heard from in 10 days.

Family members of 30-year-old Jasmina Judith Almendarez Zelaya say they last heard from her on April 6.

A missing persons report was filed on April 14.

Family members told ABC11 it is out of character for her to be out of contact.

The sheriff's office said investigators are actively searching for Jasmina and seeking the public's assistance as well.

She was last seen at 7585 Turkey Highway in Turkey.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sampson countymissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper releases statement on call with Trump
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with COVID-19
Triangle woman on national panel to find COVID-19 treatments, vaccine
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy: LIVE
How antibody testing and contact tracing might work for NC to reopen
Builders halt work to encourage jobsite safety amid pandemic
Fayetteville police celebrate 5-year-old's birthday
Show More
Bulk chicken sale in Raleigh causes traffic jam
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Here are a few Triangle groups donating food, care packages
NC reports 0 flu deaths last week as COVID-19 deaths climb
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
More TOP STORIES News