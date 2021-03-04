race in america

Duke expert weighs in on racial wealth gap, reparations

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even though slavery was abolished more than 100 years ago, the wealth gap between white and Black Americans still exist.

Experts say this gap was created right after the Civil War and it continues to persist. Duke economist William "Sandy" Darity says the first failure of the federal government was their inability to make good on their promise to give formerly enslaved people 40 acres and a mule.

Since then, Professor Darity says the federal government has continued to create policy and situations to perpetuate the wealth gap.

How the 1st US city to fund reparations for Black residents is making amends

Now, the Biden administration says they would support reparations and Professor Darity says the government could pay for them.

Durham pushes for federal reparations for descendants of enslaved Africans to close racial wealth gap

"It's quite clear that the federal government can make substantial expenditures without necessarily raising taxes on anyone," Professor Darity said.

Professor Darity says a reparations program would cost trillions of dollars.

Why this descendant of slaves says he's against reparations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamncslaverydukerace in americanorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
'Soul of a Nation,' begins in Evanston, 1st US city to fund reparations for Black residents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC to hold live Commencement with Dr. Fauci as speaker
Fewer people will qualify for stimulus checks under new COVID bill agreement
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
Woman charged in Roanoke Rapids Walmart shooting; 1 still sought
Lawmaker asks Pelosi to investigate alleged 'tainted' food
Mother of 4 forced to quarantine after COVID-19 scare at elem. school
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Show More
Canes fans welcome back to PNC Arena: What you need to know
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
Fayetteville considers policy which prohibits hair discrimination
Caught on camera: Disturbing video surfaces of police K-9 training
More TOP STORIES News