DOG ATTACK

Sanford child bitten by neighbor's dog 49 times, mother says

EMBED </>More Videos

Lee County girl bitten multiple times by dog after getting off her school bus

By
SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 12 year-old is recovering after her mother says she was bitten nearly 50 times by her neighbor's dog.

The attack happened Monday afternoon as the 7th grader was getting off the bus.

Her mother Lateta Verbal says the dog is normally chained up in the backyard, but Monday it was roaming free and attacked her daughter.

Verbal says a neighbor heard the girl's cries for help and ran outside. But Verbal says no one bothered to call 911.

Instead, when she got home, a crowd of people were standing around her bloodied daughter in the yard.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital and was later released. She's at home resting but her mother wants the dog owners arrested.

Lee County Animal Control seized the dog. It will be under quarantine for ten days pending the outcome of the investigation. Meanwhile criminal charges could be filed by the Sheriff's Office.

This story is developing. Check back with ABC11 for the latest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog attackbitingchild injured
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG ATTACK
Edgecombe Co. 1-year-old dies a week after family dog attacks her
Edgecombe County 1-year-old clings to life after family dog attacks her
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Texas
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
More dog attack
Top Stories
Wake County mom charged after leaving her 2 children on side of the road, police say
Sheriff: 1 charged, 1 wanted after 18-year-old dies at Orange County Halloween party
Fort Bragg officials confirm soldiers with 18th Airborne Corps deployed to U.S.-Mexico border
Wake County Schools reassignment fight continues
Notorious gangster found dead 5 years after imprisonment
Wilson County mom claims her son was 'strip searched' by principal over bubble gum
Driver charged in crash at school bus stop that killed 3 siblings
Hometown Voices: ABC11 is listening to you
Show More
President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship in U.S.
Rabid bat found in Cary family's home
New Raleigh Fire Academy ad aims to attract female applicants
Complete stranger offers to hold sleeping child while mom fills out paperwork
Safe trick-or-treating options available in area
More News