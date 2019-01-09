Sanford woman arrested after reportedly stabbing, killing woman at bar

A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police said she stabbed and killed another woman at a bar in Sanford.Officers were called to The Backdoor, which is located at 105 East Main St., just after 12 a.m. after reports of a stabbing.Upon arrival, they found 39-year-old Tabetha Bailey O'Quinn, of Sanford, had been stabbed in the abdomen.She was taken to Central Carolina Hospital and later transferred to UNC Hospital where she died.Kimberly Coe Creador, 51, was arrested in connection with the case.She was charged with first-degree murder.Creador was booked into the Lee County Jail under no bond.