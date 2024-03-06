SAS confirms new round of layoffs as company restructures for possible IPO

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- SAS confirmed to ABC11 that it had laid off some employees Wednesday.

The layoffs come six months after another round of layoffs at the Cary-based software analytics company.

"As we have previously explained, we have been slowly shifting some divisional structures to better align with our corporate priorities. Evolving our organizational structure and aligning the right talent to our core focus areas is part of our normal business process and remains a priority for SAS," SAS Corporate PR Manager Shannon Health said.

The company declined to say exactly how many people were laid off in this latest round of cuts. The layoffs are said to be contained to the retail solutions division of the company.

SAS is one of the largest employers in the Triangle with thousands of employees. The company even said it was continuing to hire other positions, indicating that the layoffs are not part of a larger staff reduction plan.

These layoffs and restructuring plans come as the company looks into the possibility of going public sometime next year, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.