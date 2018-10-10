SCIENCECLUB

Homemade Ice Tray Battery

Homemade ice tray battery made with ABC11 Science Club with BASF.

Batteries are made of two different metals - or electrodes -suspended in an acid solution. With this experiment, our metals are the copper (wire) and the zinc (galvanization of the nail). The acid is contained in the vinegar.

The electrodes are the parts of the battery where electrical current enters and leaves the battery. With this setup, the current will flow out of the wire and into the nail. The electricity also passes through the acidic solution inside the tray wells.

Once your battery is connected to the LED, you complete the circuit. As the current passes through the LED, it lights it, then passes back through all the battery components.

Gather a few supplies, and you can use these printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

