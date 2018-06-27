How to Demonstrate the Effects of Erosion

Want to see erosion in action?
This experiment uses soil, mulch and grass to effectively demonstrate the need for erosion control. Follow along with ABC11 Science Club with BASF and discover how to get started! Adult supervision and safety goggles required.
What is erosion control?
Erosion control is a procedure that attempts to control wind or water erosion in terrain such as coastal areas, riverbanks and farmland. Effectively applied, erosion control techniques can prevent water contamination, soil loss and wildlife habitat loss.
