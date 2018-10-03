How to Extract DNA from a Strawberry

The objective of this experiment is to use basic chemical techniques to isolate DNA from a strawberry. Students can relate the molecule of DNA as common to all plants and animals as the chemical that holds genetic information.DNA is found in the cells of every living organism. It is incredibly small, but we can see it by extracting DNA and isolating chains of it.The soap solution contains sodium laurel sulfate, which can break up fats and proteins. During the DNA extraction, the soap pulls apart the fats (lipids) and proteins that make up the membranes surrounding the cell and nucleus. Once these membranes are broken apart, the DNA is released from the cell. The salt enables the DNA strands to come together, or aggregate.The DNA precipitates out of the solution when the alcohol is added. The alcohol separates the DNA from the other cell components, which are left behind in the water solution.