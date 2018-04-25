SCIENCECLUB

Make a Lemon Battery!

EMBED </>More Videos

Make your own battery using a lemon.

There are different types of batteries, and this lemon battery is a type called voltaic! A voltaic battery is made of two different metals reacting with an electrolyte. For this experiment the metals are pennies and washers, and the electrolyte is lemon juice.

Gather a few supplies, and you can use these printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

What other electrolytes did you test? Let us know by commenting on our Facebook page!
Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Related
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More scienceclub
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More Science