international space station

NC State astronaut Christina Koch will get second chance at first all-female spacewalk, NASA says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State alum and NASA astronaut Christina Koch will get a second chance to make history with an all-female spacewalk.

NASA announced Monday that Koch and Jessica Meir will walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) together on Oct. 21 to install upgraded batteries on the solar power system.

SEE ALSO: Christina Koch to set record for longest spaceflight by a woman

Koch was asked Friday what she thought about her accomplishments often being qualified by her gender (i.e. longest spaceflight by a woman & first all-female spacewalk).

"In the end, I do think it's important because of the historical nature of what we're doing and in the past, women haven't always been at the table. And it's wonderful to be contributing to the human spaceflight program at a time when all contributions are being accepted, when everyone has a role, and that in turn can lead to an increased chance for success," Koch said on NASA TV. "There are a lot of people that derive motivation from inspiring stores from people that look like them and I think it's an important aspect of the story to tell."

Koch was scheduled to be part of the first all-female spacewalk back in March. She and astronaut Anne McClain couldn't complete that spacewalk together, because they both needed to wear the same size spacesuit and only one was available.

SEE ALSO: Live from space: NC State graduate Christina Koch speaks to Durham students

NASA has since made sure multiple sizes of each spacesuit will be available at all times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceraleighnc state universitynasaspaceinternational space stationwomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
International Space Station to fly over US this week
Live from space: Christina Koch speaks to Durham students
SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to space station
NASA plans to grow chile peppers in space
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 crashes cause major delays on I-40 in Raleigh
Amazon driver takes picture of delivered package, then steals it
2 shot while inside mobile home in Sampson County
Group wants to allow sex offenders at NC State Fair
Teen's outfit banned from homecoming
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
Worms found in vegetables at Wingate University
Show More
Best Buy hiring for thousands of positions
Insurance prices to go down after Holly Springs FD gets high rating
VIDEO: Wayne County deputy punches woman during fight at county fair
Mumps outbreak spreads at Elon, High Point universities
Durham resident fed up after AT&T leaves cable wires in yard
More TOP STORIES News