NC State astronaut Christina Koch will get second chance at first all-female spacewalk, NASA says

NC State alum and NASA astronaut Christina Koch will get a second chance to make history with an all-female spacewalk.
NASA announced Monday that Koch and Jessica Meir will walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) together on Oct. 21 to install upgraded batteries on the solar power system.
Koch was asked Friday what she thought about her accomplishments often being qualified by her gender (i.e. longest spaceflight by a woman & first all-female spacewalk).
"In the end, I do think it's important because of the historical nature of what we're doing and in the past, women haven't always been at the table. And it's wonderful to be contributing to the human spaceflight program at a time when all contributions are being accepted, when everyone has a role, and that in turn can lead to an increased chance for success," Koch said on NASA TV. "There are a lot of people that derive motivation from inspiring stores from people that look like them and I think it's an important aspect of the story to tell."
Koch was scheduled to be part of the first all-female spacewalk back in March. She and astronaut Anne McClain couldn't complete that spacewalk together, because they both needed to wear the same size spacesuit and only one was available.
NASA has since made sure multiple sizes of each spacesuit will be available at all times.
