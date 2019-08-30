Science

Live from space: NC State graduate Christina Koch speaks to Durham students

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a thousand students from all over North Carolina as well as NC State spent the morning taking part in an out of this world conversation.

Astronaut and NC State graduate Christina Koch, who is currently floating hundreds of miles above the Earth, spoke to the students live from the International Space Station.

W.G. Pearson Elementary School students in second and fourth grade gathered in the school's gym to talk with Koch via live satellite feed.

Ten students each from NCSU and the the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics were pre-selected to ask Koch questions on stage during the 20 minute uplink provided by NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Koch shared stories about her time in space, how her education prepared her for her mission as well as a demonstration of what living in zero gravity is like.

Koch is scheduled to remain in space for another six months. Upon returning in February, she will have set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

